Stableford Capital II LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

