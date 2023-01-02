Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $321,036,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,791,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

