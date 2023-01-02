Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New $11.82 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 532,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after acquiring an additional 389,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after acquiring an additional 220,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

