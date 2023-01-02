Stableford Capital II LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.3 %

CTVA stock opened at $58.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

