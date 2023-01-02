Stableford Capital II LLC Trims Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 388.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

OXY opened at $62.99 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

