Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

