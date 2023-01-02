Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $17.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

STER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 210.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sterling Check by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

