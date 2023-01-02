Sterling Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

