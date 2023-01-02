StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AKTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.47 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

