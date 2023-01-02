StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
Shares of AACG opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.94.
About ATA Creativity Global
