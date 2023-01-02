StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BPTH opened at $1.51 on Friday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

