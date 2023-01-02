StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

