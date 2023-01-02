StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

