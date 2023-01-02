T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s 5th Largest Position

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 3.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

