T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,868,000 after purchasing an additional 267,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $109.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $199.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

