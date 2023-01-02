TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $51.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTGT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TechTarget by 65.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $98.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.