The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $190.49 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

