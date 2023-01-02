The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hershey by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,824,600. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

NYSE HSY opened at $231.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $190.93 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.40 and a 200-day moving average of $226.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

