The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $160,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC opened at $157.94 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

