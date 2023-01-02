Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40,327.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $530.18 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.57.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

