TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $52.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $162,201.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $756,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $162,201.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,463 shares of company stock worth $5,425,622. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ TMDX opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.61. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
