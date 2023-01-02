TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $52.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $162,201.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $756,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $162,201.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,463 shares of company stock worth $5,425,622. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.61. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

