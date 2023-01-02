Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,978 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of Truist Financial worth $195,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $43.03 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

