Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,211 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Unilever worth $147,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $50.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

