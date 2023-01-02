Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Cut by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 4.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $207.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.