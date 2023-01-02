VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Lifted by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 8.8% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 268.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $202.94 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $318.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.48.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $2.401 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

