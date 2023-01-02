Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,778,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,323,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,899,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $305,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.85 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

