Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,122 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $44,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VEA opened at $41.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

