Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

