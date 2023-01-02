Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $282,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $213.11 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $323.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

