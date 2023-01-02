Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.81 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.