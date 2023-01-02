Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

