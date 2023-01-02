Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 586,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 938,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,430,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB stock opened at $183.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.21.
