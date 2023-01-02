Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

