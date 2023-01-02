Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $343,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,912,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,859,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $351.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

