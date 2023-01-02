Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

