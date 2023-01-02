Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Reduced by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

WMT opened at $141.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.74. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

