Xponance Inc. Has $92.73 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $92,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $530.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $495.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.57.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

