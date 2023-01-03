14,036 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

