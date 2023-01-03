Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $336.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.76. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

