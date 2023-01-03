AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,874 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $307.11. The firm has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

