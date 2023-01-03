Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.31 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 713,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,067,000 after purchasing an additional 150,046 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.