Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 723,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

AWI opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

