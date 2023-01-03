Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 270,747 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,956 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,747 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $22,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

