Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.