Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo Stock Down 0.7 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of DEO stock opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.24 and a 200 day moving average of $177.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

