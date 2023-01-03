Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 54.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $239.56 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

