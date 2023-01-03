Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $619,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.6% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.0% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

CL opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

