Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $861,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

