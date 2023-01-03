Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

