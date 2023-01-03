Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average of $213.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

